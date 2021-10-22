Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.29 ($70.93).

Get Danone alerts:

BN opened at €56.22 ($66.14) on Tuesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.