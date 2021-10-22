Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.75 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Danone in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.29 ($70.93).

EPA:BN opened at €56.22 ($66.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.63. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

