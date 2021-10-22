DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0667 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $173,791.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,146.40 or 1.00025010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00055928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00651563 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001661 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004389 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

