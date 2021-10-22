Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.24. 7,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,859. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

