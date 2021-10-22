Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,816 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 4.4% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $91,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,067,000 after purchasing an additional 486,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $836,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at $20,155,249.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,708,105 shares of company stock worth $374,703,801 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -946.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average of $111.74. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

