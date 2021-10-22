DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after acquiring an additional 294,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,281,000 after acquiring an additional 771,729 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after acquiring an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.