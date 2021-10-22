Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €149.30 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €161.02 ($189.43).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €118.80 ($139.76) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.76.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

