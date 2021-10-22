Desjardins Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will earn $6.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.50. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$260.57.

TSE:BYD opened at C$258.71 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$246.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 89.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

