Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297,954 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enel Américas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,239,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Enel Américas by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 851,652 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Enel Américas by 451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 926,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 758,600 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the 1st quarter worth $3,392,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target for the company.

Shares of ENIA opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

