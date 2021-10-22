Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 18.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 895,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 29,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $39.55 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

