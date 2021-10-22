Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target to GBX 680

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Playtech to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 560 ($7.32).

Get Playtech alerts:

PTEC opened at GBX 674 ($8.81) on Tuesday. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 327.65 ($4.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 683.50 ($8.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 426.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 434.35.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.