Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $650.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $684.42.

LRCX opened at $555.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.58. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

