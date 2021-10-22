Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).
Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,167 ($41.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,237.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,224.42.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
