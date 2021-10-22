Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,167 ($41.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,237.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,224.42.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.