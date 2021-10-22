Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,345.71 ($17.58).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,451.50 ($18.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £14.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,430.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,543.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.