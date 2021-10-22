Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of LON S32 opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion and a PE ratio of -68.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. South32 has a one year low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 215.12 ($2.81). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.69%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is -0.79%.

In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.