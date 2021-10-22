Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Cut by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 598,200 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 6.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Devon Energy worth $42,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,929,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 153,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,088,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

