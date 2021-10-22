Diamond (DMD) One Day Volume Tops $39,354.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $3.46 or 0.00005649 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and $39,354.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001688 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00047815 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,638,021 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.