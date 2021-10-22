Diamond Price Tops $3.52 on Top Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and $49,269.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00005543 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001543 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00046631 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,637,864 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.