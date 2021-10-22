Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report earnings per share of $2.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.34 and the lowest is $2.40. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 351.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $20.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of FANG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

