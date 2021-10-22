Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.18% of The Pennant Group worth $36,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $9,103,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth about $8,029,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 118,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 976.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Pennant Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $683.24 million, a P/E ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.