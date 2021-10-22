Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 48,741 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $38,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

