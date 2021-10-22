Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,997,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $37,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

