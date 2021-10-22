Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,335 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $36,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTB opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

