Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $39,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $10,894,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 38.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

