Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.44

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.44 and traded as low as $51.97. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $52.85, with a volume of 1,946,813 shares traded.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

