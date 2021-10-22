disBalancer Reaches One Day Volume of $148,870.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.93 million and $148,870.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00071825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00071741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00103578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,283.37 or 1.00030725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.00 or 0.06458665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00021864 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,540,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199,783 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.