DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

DMC Global stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 452,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $781.21 million, a PE ratio of 298.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DMC Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 155.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of DMC Global worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BOOM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

