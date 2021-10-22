Dock (DOCK) One Day Volume Hits $4.53 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $60.65 million and $4.53 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00323238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00211246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00103503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 863,149,662 coins and its circulating supply is 729,697,958 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

