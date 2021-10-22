Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Trading Down 8.3%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.08 and last traded at $100.08. Approximately 253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPZUF)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

