DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOYU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DOYU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,391. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DouYu International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DouYu International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in DouYu International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 143,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

