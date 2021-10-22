Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.450-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dover also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.45-7.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of DOV opened at $169.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.94. Dover has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

