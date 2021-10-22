Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

DOV opened at $169.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.94. Dover has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 113,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

