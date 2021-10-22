DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) shares traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.20). 17,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 111,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of DP Eurasia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

