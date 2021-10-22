Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.06.

D.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

D.UN opened at C$23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.50. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$16.84 and a 52 week high of C$24.28.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

