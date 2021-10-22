DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

DT Midstream stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. Analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,860,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,798,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,602,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DT Midstream (DTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.