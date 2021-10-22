Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

DCT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.62 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,735.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,823 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,912,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after acquiring an additional 967,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 10,032.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 845,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after purchasing an additional 837,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

