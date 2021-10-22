DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 360.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DURECT worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

