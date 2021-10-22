e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $145.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.98 or 0.00315400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000091 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,712 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,450 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.