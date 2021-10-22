Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

