Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.
