East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.65. 24,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.