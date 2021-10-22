East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,547. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

