Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Sells $579,975.00 in Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.81. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.