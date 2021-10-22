EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.69% of EastGroup Properties worth $45,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

EGP opened at $190.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.64 and a 52 week high of $190.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.