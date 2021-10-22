Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.