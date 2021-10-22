EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 6.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 22,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,812,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 47.93% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. Equities research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
