EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 6.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 22,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,812,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 47.93% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. Equities research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EHang by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of EHang by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.