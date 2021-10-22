Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Up 4%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 16,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,833,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

EGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,605 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 143,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,688,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

