Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Shares Up 0.5%

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.14. 135,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,184,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Get Elite Education Group International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Elite Education Group International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.