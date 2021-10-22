Emercoin Price Up 0.1% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0682 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $18,254.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,243,411 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

