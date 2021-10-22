Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.11. 271 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

