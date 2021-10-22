Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 33.31.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 24.64 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $346,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.